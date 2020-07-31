Rep. Schweikert sanctioned in rare action on House floor

The House on Friday formally reprimanded Arizona Republican Rep. David Schweikert for permitting his office to misuse taxpayer dollars, violating campaign finance reporting requirements, and several other violations of federal law and House rules, a rare sanction of an individual member by his colleagues.

The resolution, H Res 1074, passed the House by voice vote, the first time a member has been reprimanded on the floor since 2012, when California Democrat Laura Richardson was sanctioned.

“It is unacceptable for us, as public office holders, not to think about our ethical obligations,” House Ethics Chairman Ted Deutch, a Florida Democrat, said on the floor.

Schweikert was not censured, a more serious sanction, because he formally accepted responsibility for the 11 misconduct violations and agreed to pay a $50,000 fine to the U.S. Treasury. This happened despite the Ethics Committee’s investigative subcommittee finding that certain parts of Schweikert’s testimony “lacked credibility.”

House Ethics Committee rules call for a reprimand in the case of “serious violations,” censure for “more serious violations,” and expulsion for the “most serious violations.”