The fight for the Senate is not over yet

ANALYSIS — There are good reasons for Democrats to be upbeat about their chances of netting at least three Senate seats in the fall, which, combined with a Joe Biden presidential victory, would flip the chamber.

But while Democrats are on the offense in more states than a year ago, they haven’t quite locked down the four overall takeovers they need. (Or three, plus a Democratic vice president to break ties.)

In a June 4, 2019, column, I wrote, “The Senate is broadly ‘in play,’ but Democrats need things to break just right to flip the chamber.”

In a Sept. 4, 2019 column, I wrote that the “Senate landscape hasn’t shifted dramatically, but the small change benefits Democrats. They currently have about a 4-in-10 chance to net at least three seats and win the presidency.”

On April 20, 2020, I observed significant developments had occurred and Democrats no longer need an upset or two to win the Senate. The presidential race was looking better for them, newly developing Senate opportunities appeared interesting, and “the Democrats’ initial top prospects have succeeded in proving their fundraising mettle and have taken advantage of Donald Trump’s GOP.”