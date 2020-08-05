Anatomy of an upset: How progressives learned to embrace traditional tactics

Activist and nurse Cori Bush pulled off one of the biggest primary upsets of the election cycle on Tuesday. While the Missouri Democrat’s win showed that voters are clamoring for change, her victory also demonstrated that progressive insurgents and their liberal allies are embracing traditional campaign tactics — and it’s working.

Bush’s shocking defeat of longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in the St. Louis-based 1st District, after losing to him by 20 points in 2018, shows that primary challengers have figured out how to raise the money necessary to compete and spend it strategically to reach voters. That shift has also collided with political upheaval due to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

“It’s a great example just how much pretty basic ‘block and tackle’ campaign stuff matters,” said Sean McElwee, co-founder of Data for Progress, which conducted polling for progressive group Justice Democrats, which endorsed Bush in the race.

“The [progressive] movement actually winning ends up being a bit less sexy,” McElwee said. “It’s mostly good strategic investments at the right time.”

Back to basics

Progressives have long decried the influence of money in politics, but unsuccessful primary challenges have shown that money does matter in campaigns.