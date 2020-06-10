Amid a pandemic and protests, Rep. Eliot Engel is fighting for his political survival

With the country reeling from a pandemic and nationwide protests against police brutality, New York’s upcoming primaries could be an early test of whether voters will direct their frustrations at current lawmakers and take chances on political newcomers.

In the 16th District, longtime Democratic Rep. Eliot L. Engel faces a well-funded primary opponent who has the support of liberal outside groups. The deep-blue majority-minority district stretches from the North Bronx to southern Westchester County, and includes one of the early epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also been the site of protests following the May 25 death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of Minneapolis police officers .

“This district is a microcosm of economic and racial inequality,” Engel’s opponent, Jamaal Bowman, said at a candidate forum Sunday. “There’s a lot of work to be done.”

In a normal year, defeating an incumbent in a primary is difficult. Now, challengers face an additional hurdle with in-person campaigning at a standstill amid a health crisis. New York City, though, has its fair share of insurgents willing to try.

Ten of the 12 House Democrats seeking reelection in New York City are facing primary challenges on June 23. Seven challengers, including Bowman, had raised over $100,000 through March 31. But Bowman, a former middle school principal, has attracted the most attention from liberal groups. And his allies say he’s the right candidate for this moment.