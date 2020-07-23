Running for office is a full-time job. How one candidate is still getting paid

For candidates in hotly contested congressional races like Dana Balter, running for office is a full-time job. And the New York Democrat is taking advantage of a provision that still allows her to get paid.

Balter has taken $3,645 in salary from her campaign so far, according to her quarterly fundraising report filed last week. Thanks to a Federal Election Commission provision that allows candidates to pay themselves using their campaign funds, Balter plans to take a $35,000 salary this year. And she doesn’t think voters will have a problem with that.

“I am not a person who’s in a position to be able to not work and not have salary for a year and a half, which is the length of the campaign,” she said in a Wednesday phone interview. “And I think that’s true of most people in the country.”

“It is, I think, incredibly important for everyday people who don’t have millions of dollars in the bank and can’t afford to stop working for a year and a half or more to be able to run for office,” Balter said.

Erin Chlopak, director of campaign finance strategy at the Campaign Legal Center, said that was the goal of the provision, which was adopted in 2002.