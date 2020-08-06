Moderate Democrat Strickland takes one of two spots on ballot for open Washington seat
Two candidates still running split progressive endorsements
Democratic former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland claimed the top spot in the primary for Washington’s open 10th District seat Wednesday, while two more liberal competitors in a crowded field waited for votes to be tallied to find out who would oppose her.
Washington state elections are run entirely by mail, and the two top winners of primaries compete in the general election, regardless of party.
Strickland, who served as the mayor of Tacoma from 2010 to 2018, led with 21 percent of the vote on Thursday morning, according to tallies by The Associated Press, which declared on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pacific time that she would be on the November ballot.
Vying for the second spot were state Rep. Beth Doglio and former state Rep. Kristine Reeves. As of Thursday morning, Doglio had 14 percent of the vote and Reeves 13 percent, according to AP tallies.
It appeared none of the eight GOP candidates received enough support to qualify for the November ballot, ensuring that a Democrat would hold the seat being vacated by Rep. Denny Heck, who is running for lieutenant governor.
Strickland overcame more than $100,000 spent against her by labor unions, including the political arms of the Service Employees International Union and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. Strickland previously served as CEO of Seattle’s Chamber of Commerce when it riled progressives by backing a challenger to a sitting city council member in 2019.
The challenge did not succeed, but the effort — backed primarily by a $1.5 million political donation from Amazon — drew attention from from prominent national figures, including Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Strickland has been a prominent political figure in the state for years, including serving on Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s transition team in 2012.
Strickland ran a campaign that resisted some of the pull from the progressive wing of the party, emphasizing issues such as public-private partnerships, small-business recovery and universal broadband.
Reeves and Doglio split progressive votes and endorsements.
Doglio, who has served in an Olympia-based legislative district since 2017, raked in more than $600,000 in donations, support from Sanders and close to $400,000 in outside spending support. Doglio, who is bisexual, would be the state’s first openly LGBTQ member of Congress.
She was also backed by prominent progressives in the state, including Seattle-area Rep. Pramila Jayapal and the Washington State Labor Council. She has said she would support the Green New Deal and “Medicare for All” if elected.
Doglio worked as an advocate for decades before running for elected office. She served as the founding executive director of Washington Conservation Voters from 1991 to 1995.
Reeves, who would be the state’s first Black Latina member of Congress, drew significant support in the crowded primary from BOLD PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Reeves also had the support of Rep. Adam Smith, who represented parts of the district before 2012 redistricting.
As part of her campaign, Reeves said she would back an expansion of the Affordable Care Act and “move as quickly as possible” toward universal health care coverage.
Strickland’s top finish comes after an expensive primary, where the top three candidates raised a combined $1.5 million and outside groups spent more than $700,000 on the race.
Democrats have held the seat since its creation after the 2010 census from parts of the old 9th and 3rd Districts. Heck won each race by about 10 percentage points, the closest being a 9-point victory over Joyce McDonald in 2014.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton carried the district by 12 points in 2016, following President Barack Obama’s 15-point victory in 2012.
Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Solid Democratic.