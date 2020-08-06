Moderate Democrat Strickland takes one of two spots on ballot for open Washington seat

Democratic former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland claimed the top spot in the primary for Washington’s open 10th District seat Wednesday, while two more liberal competitors in a crowded field waited for votes to be tallied to find out who would oppose her.

Washington state elections are run entirely by mail, and the two top winners of primaries compete in the general election, regardless of party.

Strickland, who served as the mayor of Tacoma from 2010 to 2018, led with 21 percent of the vote on Thursday morning, according to tallies by The Associated Press, which declared on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pacific time that she would be on the November ballot.

Vying for the second spot were state Rep. Beth Doglio and former state Rep. Kristine Reeves. As of Thursday morning, Doglio had 14 percent of the vote and Reeves 13 percent, according to AP tallies.

It appeared none of the eight GOP candidates received enough support to qualify for the November ballot, ensuring that a Democrat would hold the seat being vacated by Rep. Denny Heck, who is running for lieutenant governor.