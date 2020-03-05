At the Races: Hangover Thursday

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Super Tuesday was not so super for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and many House Democrats were OK with that. Former Vice President Joe Biden won a series of states on Tuesday, slowing Sanders’ march to the nomination.

“We were high-fiving,” California Rep. Juan Vargas, who is now backing Biden, told reporters Wednesday afternoon. Vargas said that’s because they believe Sanders can’t beat President Donald Trump and will be a drag on Democrats further down the ballot. Biden has made his down-ballot impact central to his campaign pitch.

The former VP has consistently had the most congressional endorsements, thanks to his long tenure in the Senate and the relationships he fostered during the Obama administration. And he’s racked up more endorsements in recent days. Since he won South Carolina last weekend, 16 House members and two senators have endorsed Biden. The senators include Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar, who ended her own presidential campaign this week, and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, which hosts its presidential primary on March 17.

Congressional endorsements may not matter to voters, but members of Congress can be useful surrogates. And, in the event of a contested convention, they cast votes as superdelegates, now known as automatic delegates.