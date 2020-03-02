Klobuchar ends presidential campaign, plans to endorse Biden

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is ending her presidential campaign and flying to Texas to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at a rally Monday night, a campaign spokesman said

The Minnesota senator pitched herself as a moderate who could win in red states and earned praise from pundits. But after a third-place finish in New Hampshire gave her a brief turn in the spotlight, she decided to end her campaign a day before the spate of Super Tuesday primaries that included her home state's.

Klobuchar's exit came a day after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg called it quits, removing two opponents to Biden in the more moderate lane of the party as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won New Hampshire and Nevada and got the most votes (but came in second) in the Iowa caucuses, continued to roll up votes from the left.

Klobuchar launched her campaign in the middle of a snowstorm last winter and defined herself as a gritty pragmatist who had proven experience focusing on moderate goals. She said, for example, she would improve on the Affordable Care Act, not enact "Medicare for All." She also called for enacting clean power rules, not the more sweeping Green New Deal.

In short, she offered an alternative to the idealism sweeping through the Democratic Party and embodied by Sanders. But she struggled to provide a sense of uplift and was often criticized for sounding more like a senatorial candidate than a president.