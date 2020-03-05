Top 1 percent to pay 74 percent of cost in Biden’s $4 trillion tax plan

The top 1 percent of taxpayers would pay 74 percent of the cost of former Vice President Joe Biden’s tax proposals, which would raise $4 trillion over 10 years, according to a new analysis by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

The top 1 percent — or households earning more than $837,000 — would see their average tax burden rise 12 percentage points to 41.7 percent of income, according to the analysis.

The bottom 80 percent of earners — those earning less than $169,500 — would see their tax rate rise, too, but by 0.5 percentage points or less, mainly indirect effects of raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent.

“Under his plan,” the analysis said of Biden’s proposals, “the highest-income households would see substantially larger tax increases than households in other income groups, both in dollar amounts and as a share of their incomes.”