Sessions heads to Alabama Senate runoff against Tuberville

Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones is one step closer to learning who he will face in November after Tuesday’s primary narrowed the Republican field to two candidates.

Former GOP Sen. Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville advanced to a March 31 runoff to take on Jones, who is considered the most vulnerable senator up for reelection this year.

But Sessions could face a tough battle in the runoff for his old seat, since he was not leading the primary field when the race was called Tuesday night. Tuberville was ahead of Sessions, 33 percent to 31 percent, when The Associated Press made its call with 76 percent of precincts reporting.

Five other Republicans were on the primary ballot Tuesday, and the crowded field helped make a runoff unavoidable.

Whoever emerges from the runoff will have to consolidate Republican support in the deep-red state, which President Donald Trump carried by 28 points in 2016. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Leans Republican.