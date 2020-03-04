California contests still in flux after Super Tuesday

California will be a top House battleground in November, and some competitive races are beginning to take shape after the Super Tuesday primaries.

But a number of those contests remain unclear, with votes still being counted. Ballots postmarked by Election Day are still valid, which means close contests may not be decided for days or even weeks as clerks must wait for votes to arrive by mail. The state uses a top-two primary system, under which all candidates compete on the same ballot and the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the November general election.

Republicans are looking to win back the seven House seats they lost in California in 2018, but they could face tough headwinds this fall, particularly with President Donald Trump at the top of the ballot. Trump lost all seven of those districts in 2016, and the GOP hasn’t flipped a House seat in California since 1998, according to Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.

Special election coming soon

The special election to replace former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill in the 25th District is still taking shape. Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith will head to a May 12 special election, but it’s not yet clear who her opponent will be.