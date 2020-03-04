FEC pick sparks backlash from Democrats

Senate Republicans plan to begin considering a GOP nominee to the hobbled Federal Election Commission next week, raising the ire of Democrats over a process that has a long bipartisan tradition.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat who recently suspended her presidential campaign, said Wednesday that she opposes the nomination of Texas lawyer James “Trey” Trainor III. He would replace former Republican Commissioner Matthew Petersen, whose departure last summer left the commission with just three commissioners. That's one short of the four needed for a quorum.

Without a quorum, the FEC cannot conduct enforcement actions or hold meetings. The agency has continued to process campaign finance reports and make them publicly available.

Klobuchar and others have urged the White House and Senate Republicans to fill vacancies on the commission by nominating a bipartisan pair of candidates.

“It is unacceptable that Republicans are abandoning the tradition of advancing nominees in bipartisan pairs,” Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate Rules and Administration panel, said in a press statement. “A fully functioning FEC is critical to safeguarding our political system. We should be working to restore Americans’ trust in our political institutions and with this partisan move, Republicans continue to take us backwards.”