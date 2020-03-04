Smooth sailing: No partisan Super Tuesday battles for these candidates

More than a dozen House and Senate incumbents sailed through Super Tuesday without a primary challenger and will be almost guaranteed to keep their seats in the next Congress, in spite of a competitive election year when billions of dollars could be spent to influence voters.

For some, winning their parties’ nominations Tuesday was all it took, and even that was a formality since they had no challenger from within their party. A handful of them do not face a challengers from the opposite party in November either.

The rest won uncontested primaries Tuesday and serve in districts with such a strong partisan lean — meaning President Donald Trump won or lost it by 30 or more points in 2016 — that it would take something seismic to keep them from wining their reelection bids in November, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis.

Although the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination got the most attention, five states also had primaries Tuesday for House and Senate seats: Alabama, Arkansas, California, North Carolina and Texas.

Here’s a rundown of the incumbents who are looking at smooth sailing ahead: