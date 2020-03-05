Warren drops presidential bid

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign Thursday as the once-sprawling and diverse field narrowed to a contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Warren shot to the front of the pack soon after she launched her bid in February 2019 with her catchphrase, "Warren has a plan for that" capturing the wonky intellectualism and seemingly endless energy she brought to the race.

A former Harvard professor and expert in bankruptcy law, Warren proposed eliminating student loan debt and introducing free public college — programs she would pay for with a 2 percent wealth tax.

She was a co-sponsor, with Sanders, of the Green New Deal and the 2017 Senate “Medicare for All” bill. But her embrace of such proposals opened her to attacks from more moderate opponents, and after attacks in a December debate she issued a revised plan saying she would not seek to end private insurance immediately after taking office.

That left an opening for Sanders to claim the role of standard bearer for progressive Democrats, a position that was sealed with Sanders' success in the early primaries. Warren, meanwhile, finished third in Iowa, beginning a slide that was capped with a humiliating third-place finish with 21 percent of the vote in her home state on Super Tuesday.