At the Races: It’s (still) Trump’s party

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

By Bridget Bowman, Stephanie Akin and Kate Ackley

If you still need proof of former President Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Republican Party, look no further than the latest news from the Capitol and the campaign trail. House GOP leaders are moving to oust Conference Chair Liz Cheney after the Wyoming Republican repeatedly criticized Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and for falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney, who’s also facing primary challengers back home, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that the GOP is at a “turning point,” warning her colleagues, “History is watching.” Republicans bent on replacing Cheney in leadership say she’s distracting from their message heading into the 2022 midterms, when they want to be unified against President Joe Biden’s agenda.

But it may not be easy for Republicans to move past Trump’s election falsehoods, especially if Democrats have anything to say about it.