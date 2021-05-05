Small respite for Facebook as left and right slam ruling on Trump ban

The decision by the Facebook oversight board to uphold the social media platform’s suspension of former President Donald Trump won plaudits from just about nobody. And it put Facebook, which had sought to distance itself from the saga by referring the suspension to its review board in the first place, squarely within the sights of Washington partisans.

That’s because the decision Wednesday came with a caveat. By suspending Trump indefinitely after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the board said Facebook violated its own policies. The suspension was within Facebook’s purview, the board ruled, but it cannot stand indefinitely because Facebook’s policies don’t allow for it.

As a result, the oversight board, comprising academics and legal experts and marketed by Facebook as an independent arbiter of the company’s content moderation decisions, punted. It gave Facebook six months to make a final ruling on Trump’s account, meaning the former president could be back on the platform by the end of the year.

“In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the Board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities,” the board said. “The Board declines Facebook’s request and insists that Facebook apply and justify a defined penalty.”