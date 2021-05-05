Facebook oversight board upholds Trump ban, but opens door to his return

The Facebook Oversight Board on Wednesday upheld the social media company's decision to suspend former President Donald Trump from its platform after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

However, the board said the decision was "inappropriate" based on the company's own policies, which allow for removal of content, a time-limited suspension, or permanent deletion of a user's accounts, but not indefinite suspension.

As a result, the board said, Facebook must reexamine its decision and decide on the appropriate penalty within six months, meaning Trump could be allowed back on the platform later this year. The decision was "indeterminate and standardless," the board said.

"In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the Board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities," the board said. "The Board declines Facebook's request and insists that Facebook apply and justify a defined penalty."

Still, the hotly anticipated decision by the board, comprised of human rights activists and legal experts, is a major blow to Trump, whose use of social media was key to his political rise.