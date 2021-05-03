Democrats shut out of runoff in bid for open Texas seat

Shutting out Democrats who had hoped to make the district competitive, Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey will meet in a runoff to replace Wright’s husband, the late Rep. Ron Wright, in Texas’ 6th District.

The district, which stretches from the Dallas-Fort Worth area into the surrounding rural areas, supported President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden by 3 percentage points in November.

It was considered the best pick-up opportunity for Democrats among a handful of special elections this cycle. But Republicans in the 23-candidate field received 62 percent of the vote to the Democrats’ 37 percent in the special election Saturday.

Susan Wright got a last-minute endorsement from Trump and finished first with 19 percent of the vote, far short of the 50 percent required for an outright win. Ellzey, a state lawmaker who was the top fundraiser in the race, got 14 percent, narrowly edging out Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez, the 2018 Democratic nominee for the same seat, who had 13 percent. The runoff date has not been scheduled.

Wright was considered a frontrunner from the time she announced her campaign, shortly after her husband became the first member of Congress to die from COVID-19. But she faced stiff competition and her campaign flagged in the final stretch until Trump weighed on April 26, a week after early voting started and a day before it ended.