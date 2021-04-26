Trump endorses Susan Wright, widow running for late husband’s House seat in Texas

Former President Donald Trump gave his endorsement Monday to Susan Wright’s bid to fill the House seat of her late husband, Rep. Ron Wright, in the crowded special election Saturday in Texas’s 6th District.

Trump’s endorsement — his third in a House race so far this cycle — comes as a much-needed boost to Susan Wright, whose early lead in the 23-candidate race has diminished as her fundraising has flagged. But it comes a week after early voting started, and a day before it ends.

“Susan Wright will be a terrific Congresswoman (TX-06) for the Great State of Texas. She is the wife of the late Congressman Ron Wright, who has always been supportive of our America First Policies,” Trump said in an email on Monday. “Susan will be strong on the Border, Crime, Pro-Life, our brave Military and Vets, and will ALWAYS protect your Second Amendment.”

The district, which stretches from the Dallas-Fort Worth area into the surrounding rural region, leans to the right but it is expected to be the most competitive of a handful of special elections playing out so far during the new Congress. Trump beat Democrat Joe Biden there in November by 3 percentage points, according to Daily Kos Elections data.

Candidates from both parties will all appear on the same ballot. If no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two finishers will face each other in a runoff.