At the Races: Florida man returns

By Bridget Bowman, Stephanie Akin and Kate Ackley

Former President Donald Trump returned to the spotlight Sunday with a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, and he laid out some of his political plans. Trump said he is not starting his own party (“Fake news, fake news”); he wants to take on the Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol (“Get rid of them all”); and he could make another run for president in 2024 (“Who, who will that be? I wonder”).

Trump told supporters there is “only one way” to contribute to his efforts and that’s by donating to his own Save America PAC. That could be a problem for Republicans in congressional races, who have struggled to harness the grassroots donations that fueled Trump’s campaign. Dan Conston, president of the GOP super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund, highlighted in a memo this week that outside groups pay much higher rates for TV ads than candidates. “The single biggest threat to Republicans taking back the Majority is insufficient candidate fundraising,” he said.

Trump could direct his donors to support his preferred candidates, which could also be a problem for the party as he takes on incumbent Republicans in primaries. Last week, Trump endorsed his former campaign aide Max Miller, who is challenging Ohio’s Anthony Gonzalez, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer reiterated during a Politico Playbook event Wednesday that the committee doesn’t take sides in primaries. But he said Trump taking on House Republicans is “not going to be helpful.”