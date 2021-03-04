Early voting starts Saturday for two House races in Louisiana

Early voting starts Saturday in Louisiana special elections to replace Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Democrat who resigned to join the White House staff, and Luke Letlow, a Republican who died in December of complications from COVID-19 weeks before he was to be sworn in for his first term.

Both races have attracted crowded fields, with 15 candidates vying for Richmond’s old seat in the solid Democratic 2nd District and 12 names on the ballot in the 5th, a solid Republican district that was represented by GOP Rep. Ralph Abraham for three terms until his retirement last year.

Members of all parties will be on the same ballot, and the winner when voting ends March 20 needs to get more than 50 percent to claim the seat outright. Otherwise, the top two finishers will meet in a runoff on April 24 — which seems likely, given the large fields.

Democratic legislators face off

Early attention in both races has focused on a handful of candidates.

In the 2nd District, which was drawn to take in Black voters in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Democrats have largely consolidated around state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson, both of whom have decades of experience in Louisiana politics and a long list of high-profile endorsements. They are the only candidates airing television ads so far.