NRSC Chairman Rick Scott says he’s ‘not going to mediate’ GOP conflicts

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the leader of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, said Friday that he isn’t taking sides in internal GOP conflicts, as leaders clash over former President Donald Trump’s role in the party.

Scott said some may believe his role as leader of the National Republican Senatorial Committee is to “mediate between warring factions on the right and mediate the war of words between the party leaders.”

“I’m not going to mediate anything,” Scott told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. “Instead, I’m going to fight for our conservative values. I’m going to do it boldly, and I’m not going to apologize to anyone for what we believe in.”

Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell traded barbs following the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol, and an ongoing internal party conflict over Trump’s role in the GOP could play out in upcoming Republican primaries.

Echoing a memo Scott sent to donors and supporters this week, Scott told CPAC, “Some prefer to fan the flames of a civil war on our side. That’s foolish. It’s ridiculous. We have absolutely serious work to get done. We don’t have time for that.”