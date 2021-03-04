Democratic group eyes $50 million effort to elect STEM candidates to House, Senate

A group backing Democratic candidates with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and math is looking to raise and spend $50 million in the 2022 midterms, listing two open Senate seats as top priorities.

The group, 314 Action, is aiming to recruit candidates with STEM backgrounds in seven Senate races and 39 House races, according to a list of targets shared first with CQ Roll Call. 314 Action’s executive director, Joshua Morrow, said the group will be especially focused on Ohio and Pennsylvania Senate races, where GOP Sens. Rob Portman and Patrick J. Toomey are retiring.

“Those two Senate races are our top priority for the organization,” Morrow said.

Morrow said 314 Action is expanding its team and reaching out to potential candidates with STEM backgrounds. The group was first founded in the summer of 2016 by Shaughnessy Naughton, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in Pennsylvania, with the goal of bringing candidates with scientific backgrounds to Congress.

The group was active in 2018 in recruiting and supporting STEM candidates, and expanded its effort in 2020. Morrow said the group’s grassroots network, which directs donations to endorsed candidates, has grown from 400,000 members at the end of the 2018 election cycle to nearly 6 million today. The group also bolsters its candidates through its independent expenditure arm, which spent $11.4 million in the 2020 cycle.