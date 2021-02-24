Race to replace Texas Republican who died of COVID-19 could get competitive

The race to fill the unexpired term of the late Texas GOP Rep. Ron Wright is expected to come into focus in the coming days, after Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday scheduled a special election for May 1.

A bevy of Republican candidates had reportedly been waiting for the date to be set, and for Wright’s funeral last weekend, to formally announce their candidacy in the right-leaning 6th District, which stretches from the Dallas-Fort Worth area into the surrounding rural region.

The potential pool includes Wright’s widow, Susan Wright; state Rep. Jake Ellzey; Katrina Pierson, who served as a spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s campaign; and Brian Harrison, a top Health and Human Services Department official in the Trump administration, according to local media reports.

Democrats who have already announced bids include Jana Lynne Sanchez, the 2018 Democratic nominee for the seat; Lydia Bean, who ran for the state House in 2020; and Shawn Lassiter, a nonprofit leader and former public school science teacher.

Candidates from both parties will all appear on the same ballot. If no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two finishers will face in a runoff.