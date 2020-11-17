President-elect Joe Biden’s choice of Rep. Cedric L. Richmond to join his administration will leave House Democrats for several months with one fewer seat in an already-thinning majority as Louisiana voters choose from what will likely be a crowded field for his deep-blue seat.

Richmond told reporters at a news conference Tuesday that he would resign before Jan. 20, when Biden is sworn into office, and that he would be serving as senior adviser to Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. While a dozen races still remain uncalled, Democrats are expected to maintain their majority in the House — but by just a handful of members at best.

The Biden team’s announcement of his appointment noted that Richmond, a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, had helped enact laws overhauling the criminal justice system. The post he’s assuming likely gives him a role in building support for the administration’s initiatives. In the Obama administration, for example, Valerie Jarrett ran the office and worked to build coalitions on such priorities as battling sexual assault, raising the minimum wage and improving early childhood education.

Richmond stressed that he would not leave his home state behind.

“When you talk about the needs of Louisiana, you want someone in the West Wing,” he said.