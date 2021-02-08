Rep. Ron Wright dies from COVID-19 complications

Rep. Ron Wright died Sunday from complications of COVID-19, after having tested positive for the virus on Jan. 21.

The 67-year-old Texas Republican had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer the past few years, which put him in the high risk category for experiencing more severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Wright’s office confirmed his death in a statement Monday that said he died Sunday with his wife Susan by his side.

“For the previous two weeks, Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19,” the statement said.

Wright is the second person elected to the 117th Congress to die from COVID-19 complications. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, a Louisiana Republican, died of complications from the virus on Dec. 29, just five days before he was set to be sworn in as a member of the House. Letlow’s widow is running in the special election to fill his seat.