Capitol attack, threats not deterring congressional hopefuls

Lately, when Rep. Ruben Gallego talks to potential congressional candidates, a new question comes up.

It’s not their first question, but some potential candidates are now asking the Arizona Democrat, “Is it safe? Will it be safe for me and my family?”

Safety is just one of many factors people weigh as they decide to run for office. And recent security questions underscore the persistent threats facing lawmakers, which were on full display as a mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

A few campaign operatives involved in congressional races said safety concerns have come up in recent conversations with potential candidates, while others said they have not heard anyone raise them. None of the operatives believed the security risks would actually deter potential candidates from running.