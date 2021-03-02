Bold or bluster? Both parties predict 2022 wins in both chambers

ANALYSIS — Twenty months from the 2022 midterm elections, you’re not going to hear me making any bold predictions. That vast expanse of time, however, is not stopping leaders in each party from making their own election projections.

Considering how narrow the majorities are in the Senate and the House, we can boldly predict that control of Congress will be on the ballot in 2022. Beyond that, however, there’s still a lot of game left to be played. Redistricting, recruitment and the overall political environment will go a long way in determining which party ends up on top.

But since Republicans and Democrats are already jumping into the election projection mix, let’s take a look at how plausible their predictions are at this point.

“We're gonna get the majority back ... I would bet my house.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Saturday, at the Conservative Political Action Conference panel

While it might have sounded like a bold prediction from the California Republican at the recent CPAC conference, it really isn’t at all. And, at this stage, with historical midterm trends and a redistricting advantage in key states, Republicans should be disappointed if they don’t win the House majority in 2022.

The president’s party has lost House seats in 19 of the last 21 midterm elections, and the average seat loss in those 19 cycles was 33 seats. Republicans need to gain five seats in 2022 to get the majority. Republicans know the history and that’s what makes them so confident, and so unwilling to give ground on legislation in this Congress. They can smell the majority.