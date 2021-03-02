Supreme Court ponders limits of Voting Rights Act enforcement

The Supreme Court appeared ready Tuesday to make it more difficult for voting rights advocates to prove that state election laws should be struck down as discriminatory.

In an oral argument centered on lawsuits over two Arizona election laws, the justices grappled with how to balance state laws with the anti-discrimination provisions in Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

A majority of the justices on the court’s conservative wing voiced concern about setting a legal test that could wipe out legitimate state election laws — ones that had the intent of limiting election fraud, for example — just because those laws affected racial minorities more.