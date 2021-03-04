Digging in as an all-GOP firm in a Democratic town

Many of K Street’s power players have gone in search of Democratic talent now that the party controls official Washington, but one shop went in a totally different direction, recruiting its newest partner from the Trump administration.

The CGCN Group, an all-Republican lobbying and communications outfit, plans to remain a single-party firm, and unapologetically so, even though Democrats hold the Senate, House and White House.

The firm’s newest partner is Tim Pataki, who most recently served as assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Liaison, a crucial intersection between outside stakeholders and the administration. Pataki also previously worked on Capitol Hill for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and then-Majority Leader Eric Cantor of Virginia.

The move comes as corporate interests plot out how to advance their agendas in a narrowly divided Congress while also grappling with fallout from the violent assault on the Capitol, fueled by a Trump-supporting mob.

“Yes this may be a bluer town than it was a few months ago, but the reality is it’s a 50-50 Senate, and in the House, the speaker has only a couple vote advantage,” said Antonia Ferrier, the firm’s chief strategic communications officer. “We are very confident in our decision to stay all Republican. To write off Republicans is a bad business decision because clients are going to need them on so many of the issues Democrats are going to push.”