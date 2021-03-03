We all have our own watershed moments, the events that delineate life before coronavirus and the waking nightmare after. For some, it was when the NBA suddenly sent home fans on March 11. For others, it was when news broke that Tom Hanks had COVID-19.

But for a cadre of caffeine-addicted congressional staffers, it was an announcement on St. Patrick’s Day that made them realize everything was about to change: Cups & Company would be shutting down.

“As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cups has shut down for the next three weeks and plans to reopen April 6,” Heard on the Hill reported at the time.

Oh, how naïve we were.

It turns out the month might be right, if not the year: Cups plans to reopen in early April, says owner Kathy Chung.