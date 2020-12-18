Lawmakers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

The campaign to get Congress vaccinated against COVID-19 is underway.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky each shared photos of themselves receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines on Friday.

Other lawmakers scheduled vaccinations Friday, including Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C.

“I am mindful that millions of Americans are still waiting for shots they will get after me, many of whom are workers on the front lines of this pandemic,” Beyer said in a statement after receiving the shot. “I do not believe that I am more important than they are, but as national leaders it is important to lead by example.”

The vaccinations in the Capitol complex came the same day that Vice President Mike Pence received the first of the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that President-elect Joe Biden will receive his first dose of the vaccine on Monday.