McConnell to get COVID-19 vaccine soon
Senate majority leader notified by the attending physician he qualifies as part of continuity of government
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Thursday that he will soon receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Because of government continuity requirements, I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days,” the Kentucky Republican, who is a polio survivor, said in a statement.
“Even with a vaccine, I will continue following CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing my hands frequently. I would strongly encourage everyone to continue following these important guidelines,” the 78 year-old McConnell said. “It is the only way we will defeat COVID-19 once and for all.”
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to receive a vaccine on Friday. It is still unclear whether there is a vaccine allotment for this purpose, with only five federal departments and agencies having announced special supplies.
Operation Warp speed has not answered questions from CQ Roll Call about the source of the continuity of government vaccines.
Attending Physician Brian Monahan informed McConnell of the limited vaccine availability in a letter Thursday, saying that he was notified by the National Security Council of the vaccine allotment. “The small number of COVID19 vaccine doses we will be provided reflects a fraction of the first tranche of vaccines as it is distributed throughout the country," Monahan wrote.
The offices of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate President Pro Tempore Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, both of whom are in the presidential line of succession, did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the vaccine. Grassley tested positive for the virus last month, causing him to miss his first floor votes in decades, but he has since returned.
The National Security Council said in a Sunday statement that top officials in all three branches would be prioritized for vaccines in order to ensure the continuity of government. Until Thursday, it was unclear what that meant on Capitol Hill, and it remains a question for the federal judiciary.
The District of Columbia Department of Health says the vaccine doses will not come from their allocation. The local government in Washington has been working with neighboring jurisdictions to make sure the residents of Maryland and Virginia who are front-line health care workers in D.C. are able to get vaccines.
“The District does not have the allotment for senior White House, Congressional and Judicial officials,” DC Health said in a statement.