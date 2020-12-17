McConnell to get COVID-19 vaccine soon

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Thursday that he will soon receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Because of government continuity requirements, I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days,” the Kentucky Republican, who is a polio survivor, said in a statement.

“Even with a vaccine, I will continue following CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing my hands frequently. I would strongly encourage everyone to continue following these important guidelines,” the 78 year-old McConnell said. “It is the only way we will defeat COVID-19 once and for all.”

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to receive a vaccine on Friday. It is still unclear whether there is a vaccine allotment for this purpose, with only five federal departments and agencies having announced special supplies.

Operation Warp speed has not answered questions from CQ Roll Call about the source of the continuity of government vaccines.