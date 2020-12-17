Where are the ‘continuity of government’ vaccine doses coming from? No one wants to say

Where is the supply of COVID-19 vaccines coming from for senior officials across government? No one will say.

Days after the White House confirmed that senior officials would receive COVID-19 vaccines to help ensure continuity of government, it remains unclear from where those vaccine doses will originate.

The District of Columbia Department of Health insists the vaccine doses will not come from their allocation. The local government in Washington has been working with neighboring jurisdictions to make sure the residents of Maryland and Virginia who are frontline health care workers within D.C. are able to get vaccines. But that doesn't appear to extend to federal officials

“The District does not have the allotment for senior White House, Congressional and Judicial officials,” DC Health said in a statement.

A person familiar with the discussions in the Senate also confirmed that the District did not receive such an allotment.