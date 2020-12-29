The Inaugural Luncheon is the latest pandemic casualty

The century-old tradition of the post-inauguration lunch is the latest pandemic casualty as COVID-19 continues to upend the ceremonies around the Jan. 20 swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Inaugural Luncheon tradition, which has been around since the late 1800s, has evolved into a three-course meal and musical performance in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall for the new Cabinet, the Supreme Court and congressional leadership. The hall, however, will be quiet after this January’s scaled-back inauguration, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies announced Tuesday.

“The health and safety of all guests attending the ceremonies has remained a top priority throughout the planning process,” Paige Waltz, the committee’s communications director, said in a statement.

Waltz cited the ongoing pandemic as the reason why the committee, in consultation with the Presidential Inaugural Committee, would not be holding the event to celebrate the new president’s first day in office.

It’s one of the latest changes that’s been made this year to reduce crowd sizes in an effort to reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus that has sickened over 19 million and killed more than 334,000 people in the United States.