Cups closes amid coronavirus, but will compensate workers

Things “have been very slow here,” Chung said of business in the basement of the Russell Senate Office Building. The shop also wants to do its part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she added.

So as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cups has shut down for the next three weeks and plans to reopen April 6, after receiving permission from the Architect of the Capitol. Meanwhile, workers will be compensated, Chung said.

The closure comes just six months after Cups reopened, to the delight of Senate staffers, following a renovation and expansion.

Among those often spotted sipping from a Cups cup is Sen. Ted Cruz. “Cups coffee is the best,” the Texas Republican tweeted last year.