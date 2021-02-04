Entire Capitol Police department to get COVID-19 vaccine

The acting Capitol Police chief announced Thursday that all department employees will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, an announcement the union welcomes after months of pushing leadership on the matter.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Congressional Leadership, especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Administration, enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been secured to vaccinate all USCP personnel,” Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement.

Pittman did not say when exactly the department would obtain the vaccines nor did she outline when the entire force would get inoculated. The force has 2,249 total employees, 1,879 of whom are sworn officers, according to a Capitol Police human capital plan with data as of September 2020.

“The Department expects delivery of the vaccines to occur shortly, and is already working with the Office of Attending Physician on logistics to administer them to our employees as quickly and safely as possible,” Pittman said.

In late December, Congress’ attending physician, Brian Monahan, told lawmakers in a memo that his office could vaccinate two staffers from each member’s personal office and four staffers for each committee chairperson and ranking member. By that time, members of Congress had already begun receiving the vaccine.