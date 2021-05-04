Democrats appear unfazed after Texas shutout

House Democrats hoping to project strength going into the 2022 midterms got two doses of bad news last week, with the high-profile retirement of Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos followed by the weekend shutout of all Democratic candidates from the runoff in the competitive special election in Texas’ 6th District.

The twin developments offered an opening to the National Republican Congressional Committee, which tied both occurrences to bad strategic decisions by their Democratic counterparts. The group also predicted a rash of new Democratic retirements as the GOP — favored by historical trends and a redistricting process largely controlled by party officials — picks up momentum heading into the midterms.

“House Democrats are starting to realize their majority is doomed,” NRCC spokesman Mike Berg wrote in an email to the media Monday morning. “And who can blame them?”

But Democratic strategists said Monday they see no cause for concern.

“The political environment isn’t to the point where you’re going to see a lot of these people run for the exits,” said Ian Russell, who served six years at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of House Democrats.