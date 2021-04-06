Facing midterm headwinds, House Democrats target fewer districts

House Democrats signaled Tuesday that they will be taking a conservative approach to picking up seats next year as they defend their narrow majority and fight historical headwinds facing the party in control of the White House during a midterm election.

The initial target list from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee includes one open seat and only 21 Republican-held districts where the party will be focusing its resources over the next two years. The list, one of the DCCC’s first official strategy memos this year, is notably shorter than its initial announcement for the 2020 cycle and comes comparatively later. Last cycle’s list of 33 targeted seats was released in January 2019.

Democratic campaign officials said they will spend the coming months reminding constituents in the targeted districts that their Republican representatives voted against President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, which passed the House and the Senate without GOP support but has been popular across the political spectrum, according to opinion polls.

“Every single Republican on this list voted against putting checks in pockets and shots in arms, and we’re going to make sure voters in their district know it,” DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney said in a statement. “The DCCC is prepared to protect our majority by recruiting compelling candidates and empowering their campaigns with the resources they need to draw the contrast between Democrats’ record of fighting for the middle class and Republicans’ toxic brand of defending conspiratorial insurrectionists and opposing direct relief for working families.”

Nine districts won by Biden

The Democrats’ targets are centered on suburban districts where demographic changes and the leftward shift of white, college-educated voters contributed to the blue wave in the 2018 midterms and to Biden’s victory in November. The list also includes nine districts carried by Biden won but where the Democratic House nominee lost by narrow margins.