House sends massive coronavirus relief bill to Biden

The House cleared a $1.86 trillion COVID-19 relief package Wednesday that would provide an expanded safety net to millions of Americans enduring medical and financial fallout from the year-old pandemic.

The 220-211 vote sends the massive bill, the largest yet in terms of taxpayer commitment since the U.S. economy largely shut down last March, to President Joe Biden’s desk before enhanced unemployment benefits lapse Sunday.

Biden plans to sign the legislation on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

The sweeping legislation would offer direct payments of up to $1,400 to millions of households, extend $300 unemployment supplements through Labor Day, infuse state and local governments' coffers, help schools reopen and bolster efforts to distribute vaccines.

It would increase for a year the child tax credit, make health insurance purchased on federal exchanges less expensive for two years, expand nutrition benefits and provide more assistance for rental housing, among other things.