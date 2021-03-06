Senate marching toward midday passage of coronavirus relief bill
'Vote-a-rama' nears finish line after senators pull all-nighter
The Senate was slowly trudging toward approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Saturday, with final approval expected around midday, according to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.
“It looks like we have about 14 amendments left and one or two of those may be voice voted. So I would ask that we all stay in our seats so we can expedite the process,” he said shortly before 9 a.m. “I would ask that we try to accomplish these votes in no more than 10 minutes so that we can move forward.”
The overnight amendment voting session was courtesy of the fast-track process Democrats are using to advance the pandemic aid package. Under budget reconciliation, senators can offer as many amendments as they want during the continuous session.
As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Senate had voted on more than 22 amendments and adopted four.
Once senators vote to approve the package, it will go back to the House where Democratic leaders will need to convince members to back changes to unemployment insurance and tax rebate checks.
In order to garner the support of all 50 Democrats needed to advance the package, Schumer brokered deals to reduce federal unemployment insurance payments from the $400 included in the House-passed package to $300 per week through Sep. 6. He also agreed to reduce the number of people who would receive direct payments by lowering the phaseout for individuals from $100,000 to $80,000 and for joint filers from $200,000 to $160,000.
President Joe Biden backs both of the changes, according to White House statements, but some House Democrats are frustrated with the compromises.
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., said on Twitter that she was “disgusted” with some of her colleagues for the Senate changes, including the removal of a $15 minimum wage increase that was pulled after the Senate parliamentarian determined it violated that chamber’s rules.
“What is the Party of the People doing when instead of putting our full effort into helping struggling working families, we're arguing over ways to toss them aside?” she wrote.
Democrats have an especially slim 221-211 majority in the House, meaning even a handful of defections could lead to a stalemate.
The White House and Democratic lawmakers have been racing to enact the legislation before the $300 weekly federal unemployment insurance benefits approved in the previous COVID-19 package expire on March 14.
In order to get around the Senate’s 60-vote legislative filibuster, Democrats advanced the measure through the budget reconciliation process. That required senators to go through the no-holds-barred amendment voting session known as vote-a-rama.
The chamber began that process just after 11 a.m. Friday. The first vote unexpectedly remained open for nearly 12 hours — breaking the modern record for longest Senate vote — as Schumer struggled to reach agreement with moderate West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III on an amendment addressing the bill’s unemployment insurance provision. An evening détente eventually cleared the way for the Senate to move on.
Republicans proposed nearly 600 amendments to the bill, though as of Saturday morning only one GOP amendment had been adopted.
Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran’s proposal would add a six-month delay to a provision in the package that would close what’s referred to as the 90-10 loophole; a long-time goal of many veterans advocacy organizations.
The 90-10 rule refers to a requirement that for-profit colleges get at least 10 percent of their funding from outside the Department of Education. That has led some for-profit colleges to target veterans to make up the remaining 10 percent since their funding comes from the Department of Defense or G.I. bill.
Closing the loophole would include the Department of Defense and G.I. bill funding in the 90 percent category, likely reducing or eliminating the tactics some for-profit colleges use to attract veterans.
“Some for-profit schools in this country do a very good job working with our veterans, preparing them for lives and careers. Unfortunately, we've seen way too many that do not,” Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., said in support of the amendment, which would prevent the rulemaking process from beginning before Oct. 1.
House Veterans Affairs Chairman Mark Takano, D-Calif., celebrated the original provision’s inclusion in the COVID-19 package, saying in a statement that the “loophole incentivizes low-quality, for-profit schools to use predatory tactics to aggressively recruit servicemembers and veterans.”
The amendment was adopted on a voice vote.
A proposal to alter unemployment insurance payments from Ohio Republican Rob Portman, was also technically adopted following a 50-49 vote. But a later amendment from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., that contained Democrats' compromise agreement on unemployment insurance superseded Portman’s proposal, according to a Democratic aide not authorized to speak publicly. The Wyden amendment was also approved in a 50-49 vote with Manchin voting for both.
The Portman amendment would have set the federal unemployment benefits at $300 a week through July 18.
The other amendment added to the package came from New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Her provision would require elementary and secondary schools that receive federal coronavirus aid funding to release plans for a “safe return to in-person instruction” within 30 days of receiving the funds. It was adopted following a 51-48 vote.