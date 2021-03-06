Senate marching toward midday passage of coronavirus relief bill

The Senate was slowly trudging toward approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Saturday, with final approval expected around midday, according to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

“It looks like we have about 14 amendments left and one or two of those may be voice voted. So I would ask that we all stay in our seats so we can expedite the process,” he said shortly before 9 a.m. “I would ask that we try to accomplish these votes in no more than 10 minutes so that we can move forward.”

The overnight amendment voting session was courtesy of the fast-track process Democrats are using to advance the pandemic aid package. Under budget reconciliation, senators can offer as many amendments as they want during the continuous session.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Senate had voted on more than 22 amendments and adopted four.

Once senators vote to approve the package, it will go back to the House where Democratic leaders will need to convince members to back changes to unemployment insurance and tax rebate checks.