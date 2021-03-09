Yarmuth sees next budget reconciliation process starting in July

House Democrats could start the process in July for a second budget reconciliation bill that could be used to pass infrastructure spending, climate change legislation, health care measures and parts of an immigration overhaul, Budget Chairman John Yarmuth said Tuesday.

While no decisions have been made, the Kentucky Democrat said his colleagues have begun exploring their options for another reconciliation measure that would skirt a Republican filibuster in the Senate. He said the goal would be to adopt reconciliation instructions in July, as part of a fiscal 2022 budget resolution, and pass the package by the end of September.

Democrats are using the reconciliation process, which allows for passage on a simple majority vote, to push through a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package over united Republican opposition. Yarmuth made clear the same procedure was likely to be used later this year to pass his party’s top legislative priorities that come with hefty price tags.

“Reconciliation is always Plan B,” Yarmuth said. “We would all prefer not to use it. But you know, I think the climate stuff will be in it, to the extent we can get climate stuff in it. There'll be some health care stuff in it, I think. People want to try to do parts of immigration reform in it.”

While reconciliation is a tempting tool for the majority party to use in a polarized Congress, it does come with drawbacks. The Senate’s "Byrd rule," named after the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., carries numerous restrictions on what can be included; for instance policies that don't have a direct budgetary impact or whose budget effects are "merely incidental" to the underlying policy.