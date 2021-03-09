House to vote Wednesday on massive coronavirus aid bill

The House will vote to clear the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package for President Joe Biden's signature on Wednesday, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told reporters.

House lawmakers received the paperwork on Tuesday from the Senate after that chamber's marathon "vote-a-rama" that ended Saturday afternoon, resulting in numerous changes that had to be incorporated.

The final version was posted on the Rules Committee's website Tuesday and that panel plans to meet at noon to consider the rule for floor debate, which the House will take up later in the day.

"We don’t know how long that will last and our expectation is that this afternoon, maybe late this afternoon, we would adopt the rule," Hoyer, D-Md., said Tuesday. "We will then tomorrow at 9 a.m. consider the [relief package] and pass that.”

The House is expected to vote along party lines to send the bill to Biden's desk, following similar votes during the last few weeks. Biden says he'll sign it before expanded unemployment insurance benefits run out on March 14.