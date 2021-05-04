NRCC adds 10 Democrats to target list after release of census tally

The National Republican Congressional Committee is adding 10 House Democrats to its target list for the 2022 midterm elections, as the party seeks to reclaim the majority in the chamber.

All 10 of the incumbent Democrats represent states, such as California and New York, that are set to lose a House seat thanks to the 2020 census, which will shift the balance of congressional seats for the next decade.

House Republicans had already said they were targeting 47 of their Democratic colleagues in an initial list released in February. Some of those 47 have since said they won’t seek reelection, including Reps. Cheri Bustos of Illinois, who said Friday this would be her final term, and Filemon Vela of Texas. Others on the original list are eyeing the exits, including Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democrat of Florida, who is expected to announce a gubernatorial run Tuesday.

Republicans see new opportunities on their congressional map after officials last week announced the reapportionment of House seats. Still, how the shifting seats may affect the battle for the House majority remains uncertain because states that will lose seats, or those that stand to gain, have yet to redraw their district lines.

“Republicans are on offense all across the country,” said Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, who chairs the NRCC, in a statement outlining the additional targets. “Every House Democrat is facing an uphill battle having to defend their toxic socialist agenda that prioritizes trillion-dollar tax hikes on the middle class, opens our borders, closes our schools and defunds the police.”