Cheri Bustos won’t run for reelection in 2022

Rep. Cheri Bustos, the Illinois Democrat who led her party’s House campaign arm in the 2020 cycle and won reelection in a nail-biter contest, said Friday she will not seek a sixth term in the House.

She said she would serve the remainder of her current term, which ends in January 2023.

Her 17th District, in the northwest corner of the state that includes farmland along the Mississippi River to downtown Peoria, is a competitive seat. But with Illinois set to lose one seat in the House, thanks to the 2020 census, all the state’s district boundaries are subject to change.

“It has been an honor to be a voice for our family farmers, working families, those struggling to afford health care and so many more,” she said in announcing her decision. “Each time I traveled to Washington, I brought those voices with me to elevate our region and bring real and lasting change.”

Bustos led the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during the 2019-2020 cycle when her party retained control of the House. But her strategy to expand House Democrats’ political map, going after seats in GOP turf such as Montana and Alaska, flopped, despite a record-breaking fundraising haul of more than $345 million in total receipts.