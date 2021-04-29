How states losing House seats decide which districts are cut

The announcement that California and six other states, mostly in the Midwest and Northeast, will lose House seats in the next Congress set off a wave of fundraising appeals from incumbent Democrats concerned about their efforts to hold on to their chamber majority in 2022.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by almost 2-to-1 in the congressional delegations that will be reduced because of census data released Monday.

But the lost seats do not automatically mean that fewer Democrats will come to Washington from the Rust Belt and Northeast.

“The bottom line is, of these seven states that are losing seats, it is entirely possible that will all be self-canceling, and there will be no net change,” said Sam Wang, director of the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.

Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, California and West Virginia are each slated to lose a seat because their populations did not grow as fast as states in the South and Mountain West.