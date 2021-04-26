Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan launches Senate run

Rep. Tim Ryan announced Monday that he is running for Ohio’s open Senate seat, becoming the first high-profile Democrat to jump into the race.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s retirement opened up the Senate race in the Buckeye State, which has shifted towards Republicans in recent election cycles. Ryan’s announcement centered his campaign on working-class voters, whom he also made the focus of his unsuccessful presidential run in 2020.

“The success of America isn’t housed in the halls of Congress. It lies in the calloused hands and unrelenting grit of America’s workers,” Ryan said in a three-minute video. “I’ll work with anyone to rebuild our economy, but I’ll never sell out our workers.”

Two other Democrats recently passed on running. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced last week that she would run for governor. Amy Acton, the state’s former public health director, said recently that she would not run for Senate.

Ryan was expected to jump into the race, and he posted a strong first fundraising quarter with $1.2 million. His campaign had $1 million on hand as of March 31, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.