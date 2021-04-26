Census Bureau to release first set of 2020 results Monday

The Census Bureau said it will unveil on Monday afternoon which states will gain and lose congressional seats, as part of the first wave of population results from the troubled 2020 decennial count.

The apportionment results, which trigger once-a-decade reshuffling of 435 House seats, will be released following a news conference. Their distribution comes after a nearly four-month delay in the process due to the coronavirus pandemic, numerous natural disasters and other problems with the count.

Several organizations have projected apportionment results using data from other Census Bureau surveys. Those groups have said they expect states including Texas, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, Colorado, Oregon and Arizona to gain House seats. On the other side, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota or California could lose one or more seats.

Several states and members of Congress have indicated they may challenge the census results in court.

Monday’s release follows months of trouble for the decennial count. The Census Bureau last year missed its statutory Dec. 31 deadline for apportionment results for the first time. On top of that, the agency said it may not deliver the detailed data needed for redistricting until the end of September.