Party-switcher Crist decides to make another run for Florida governor

After winning a third term by defeating a Republican backed by President Donald Trump, Florida Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist said Tuesday he’ll run for governor next year — a job he formerly held as a Republican — rather than try to remain in the House.

Crist wants to take on GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, a former House member whose handling of COVID-19 has been praised by Trump, now a Florida resident.

“Today, Florida has a governor that’s only focused on his future, not yours,” Crist said in a video released on social media. “While COVID took the lives of 35,000 Floridians, DeSantis attacked doctors and scientists.”

Crist faces competition for the Democratic nomination, and some candidates are still weighing whether to get into the race, including fellow Democratic Rep. Val B. Demings.

Crist’s exit would come as Florida is set to gain a House seat for the 2022 midterm elections, based on the 2020 census.