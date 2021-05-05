ANALYSIS — Failure, disappointment and embarrassment. Those three feelings should come to mind for Republicans if they don’t win the House majority in 2022.

Democrats have their narrowest majority in more than a generation, and Republicans have redistricting and history on their side in the midterm elections. There’s really no excuse for the GOP if it can’t pull this off.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is certainly optimistic.

“We’re going to get the majority back. … I would bet my house,” he proclaimed at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year.

More recently, David Brody of Real America’s Voice asked McCarthy how confident he was, on a scale of 1 to 10, that Republicans would be in the majority in the next Congress. “Majorities are not given, they’re earned,” he explained, “But I believe in a 10. We’re going to do it.”